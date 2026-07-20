Andy Burnham considers rent controls and raising tax-free allowance threshold
The new PM has said he will start announcing measures to help with the cost-of-living tomorrow
As part of a wave of policy announcements and a reshuffle of the cabinet following his appointment as prime minister today, Andy Burnham has said he is mulling introducing rent controls and raising the personal tax-free allowance threshold.
In his first speech as prime minister today, Burnham said he would announce a 10 year plan for Britain later this year, while also introducing measures this week to help with the cost-of-living.
According to Politics UK, one of the cost-of-living measures he is considering announcing tomorrow is rent controls, which would limit rent increases either at the rate of inflation or in line with earnings.
Burnham said: “We are looking at measures that could make a difference this year”.
The prime minister is also reportedly looking at raising the personal £12,570 tax-free allowance, which has been frozen since 2021.
Burnham said it was “the thing I heard the most on the doorsteps” during the Makerfield by-election campaign.
He added: “It has dragged more people in – pensioners – and that particularly has become a growing issue”.
Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward
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