Andy Burnham ‘promises to end rough sleeping’ in first speech as PM

In his first speech as Prime Minister, Andy Burnham has pledged to end rough sleeping, saying it would be a major priority for his government.

Burnham became Prime Minister today, taking over from Keir Starmer after meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace, becoming the sixth UK prime minister in a decade, a fact he acknowledged in his speech.

Speaking outside the steps of Downing Street, Burnham vowed to put improving livelihoods for ordinary people at the heart of his government and promised to end rough sleeping.

He said: “We will help people to live well, building a more preventative state, investing in people’s success, rather than paying for failure. And that work starts now.

“I will soon go through that door behind me and issue my first instruction to end rough sleeping in our country.”

Burnham went on to add it was about putting the right value and standards at the heart of government.

The MP for Makerfield has vowed to place cutting the cost of living at the heart of his programme for government, vowing to set out a 10-year plan to improve life in the UK.