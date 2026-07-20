Could Andy Burnham provide cost of living support this week?

Today’s the day that Andy Burnham’s bloodless coup will be completed when he addresses the nation as prime minister in a few hours’ time.

Burnham will meet with King Charles III by around noon to accept his appointment as Prime Minister. He is then expected to give his first speech outside Number 10 later this afternoon.

In that speech, Burnham will set out his stall for the country, with journalists, MPs and the public keeping an eye out for changes in policy and for a sense of what direction Burnham will likely take.

The Makerfield MP has made no secret of his desire to prioritise tackling the cost of living and we could see measures announced as early as this week.

In an interview with the Times’ Patrick Maguire, Burnham says he has been in talks with the Treasury over the weekend about announcements he will make this week on the cost of living, which include plans to cut energy bills and restoring a cap on bus fares.

In his interview, Burnham also hinted that the personal allowance of £12,570 before people start paying income tax could rise.

He said the freezing of the income tax thresholds since 2022 was “the thing I heard the most on the doorsteps” during the Makerfield by-election.