Woke-bashing of the week: Anger builds as trans-inclusive parkrun targeted despite saving NHS £36.5m a year

“The fact they’re going after parkrun says a lot about them."

The much-loved weekly free run, jog and walk event parkrun is among ten sports organisations that have been sent letters threatening legal action over trans inclusive policies that allow participants to self-identify their gender.

The decision to target parkrun, one of the UK’s most successful grassroots public health initiatives, has sparked anger, not only because of its inclusive policies but because of what is at stake if they are undermined.

According to 2026 data, parkrun saves the NHS approximately £36.5 million annually, driven by improved health outcomes, including an estimated £13.8 million in reduced depression treatment costs, £13.5 million from avoided Type 2 diabetes care, and £9.2 million in lower GP and hospital usage.

Additionally, parkrun isn’t an elite sport. It’s a free, weekly, volunteer-led event built around accessibility, participation, and community wellbeing. People walk, jog, run, push prams, have their dog with them, and take part at their own pace. Times are recorded, but the whole ethos is explicitly non-competitive.

For these reasons, parkrun manages to reach people traditional sport excludes.

Its gender categorisation rules, outlined on its support pages, state that participants can register and take part according to their gender identity rather than biological sex.

Yet it is this same ethos of openness that has drawn legal threats. Parkrun is among ten sporting bodies to receive letters from the Women’s Sports Union, fronted by Baroness Sharron Davies, alongside ADF International, an organisation closely linked to Donald Trump which has played a major role in funding and exporting Christian nationalist ideology and conservative culture-war activism. ADF was co-founded by US Christian right leader Alan Sears, who co-authored a book attacking “the homosexual agenda.” The ADF was also instrumental in overturning Roe v Wade in 2022, a landmark ruling which made abortion legal across the US in 1973.

The letter, which is posted on the ADF website, claims that allowing participants to self-identify their gender breaches the law and fails to protect women and girls.

In it, Olympic silver medallist Sharron Davies, said: “It is a true scandal that men are still allowed to compete against women in sport, a year after the For Women Scotland Supreme Court ruling.”

“Today, we put 10 sports bodies that fail to recognise biological reality on notice. If they don’t act to do the right thing, we will not hesitate to pursue all legal options,” she added.

But online users hit back, reminding how parkrun is a free and inclusive event: “Couple things here: First: Parkrun is a FUN run. It’s free. The place you end up in doesn’t matter to anyone EXCEPT YOURSELF,” one user wrote.

“Last time I checked parkrun is not a race. It’s a fun run held at weekends and run by volunteers. All genders run together. So why would it bother anyone if a transgender person like me joins it?” said another.

Others also challenged the framing of risk, with one comment stating: “There is ZERO risk to run next to someone who is trans. FFS.”

Other dismayed onlookers referenced the Supreme Court ruling, noting that while it addressed legal definitions of sex, it also stated that its judgment should not be used to discriminate against or vilify trans people.

“The fact they’re going after parkrun says a lot about them,” another commenter added.

Indeed.