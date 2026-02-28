Good Law Project offers Girlguiding ‘lifeline’ to help remain trans-inclusive

“Simply being transgender does not make someone more of a safeguarding risk than any other person.”

Girlguiding has been offered what campaigners describe as a ‘lifeline’ after reversing its long-standing trans-inclusive membership policy in the wake of a landmark court ruling.

In December 2025, the UK’s largest girls’ youth organisation, which oversees the Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers, announced that transgender girls would no longer be permitted to join. The decision marked a shift for the charity, which had allowed trans members since 2018.

Girlguiding said it was compelled to change course following an April judgment by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, which ruled that the definition of “woman” under the Equality Act 2010 refers to biological sex.

The ruling sparked widespread debate and prompted calls from gender-critical campaign groups urging organisations to exclude trans women from single-sex spaces, including toilets, changing rooms and female-only associations.

In a joint statement issued at the time, Girlguiding chair of trustees Denise Wilson, chief executive Felicity Oswald and chief guide Tracy Foster said the organisation had undertaken “detailed considerations, expert legal advice and input from senior members, young members and Girlguiding’s council” before reaching what they described as a “difficult decision.”

“Going forward, membership of Girlguiding will be restricted to girls and young women, as defined in the Equality Act,” they said.

The organisation added that it “believed strongly in inclusion” and pledged to continue supporting marginalised communities through a new taskforce.

Girlguiding had already faced legal action from a parent challenging its earlier policy of allowing transgender girls to join and trans women to volunteer in women-only roles, claiming it exposed girls to safeguarding risks.

When its inclusive policy was introduced in 2018, it drew criticism from some quarters. At the time, Girlguiding defended its position, stating: “Simply being transgender does not make someone more of a safeguarding risk than any other person.”

Good Law Project steps in

Now, legal campaign group Good Law Project has offered to support Girlguiding. The organisation has also extended the offer to the Women’s Institute, which similarly rolled back its inclusive policy during the same week as Girlguiding’s announcement.

In a statement issued last week, the Good Law Project described efforts to pressure organisations into excluding trans women as “outrageous.”

A spokesperson said the group believes the law still permits organisations to remain inclusive if they wish to do so. A spokesperson said:

“We think the law allows organisations to still remain inclusive, if they want to be. We’ve got independent legal advice telling us the same thing … but we know that just the threat of legal action is incredibly expensive for organisations – no matter what the law actually says.”

The group said it was prepared to defend organisations facing what it characterised as trans-exclusionary legal challenges.

“Both organisations have done so much amazing work for women and girls – including those who are trans,” the spokesperson added. “They are leaders in the sector. But this brilliant work is being threatened by transphobic campaigners who want to force exclusion.”

