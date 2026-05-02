“Sadiq has said it before and he’ll say it again - Brexit has done real damage to London and is costing Londoners, day in, day out, economically, socially and culturally."

Sadiq Khan met with the Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez this week, two of Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics.

Their talks focused on closer cooperation between London and Spain, the future of the UK’s relationship with the European Union, and the growing challenge of populist politics across Europe.

Sánchez made it clear that Spain would “welcome Britain back into the EU,” a message that resonated strongly with Khan, who has long argued for rebuilding ties with Europe after Brexit.

According to a source close to the London mayor, it was “incredibly powerful” to hear that Spain would be happy to see the UK back into the EU after Brexit did “real damage to London”.

“Sadiq has said it before and he’ll say it again – Brexit has done real damage to London and is costing Londoners, day in, day out, economically, socially and culturally.

“Today’s meeting was about London and Spain standing together – and sending a clear message that progressive, open, internationalist politics isn’t going anywhere,” they added.

It follows Spain’s recent decision to grant a migrant amnesty, potentially allowing up to 500,000 undocumented people to apply for legal status, what Sánchez has called both “an act of justice and a necessity.”

The move charts a notably different course from much of Europe’s tightening grip on migration.

Khan, the source said, holds “real admiration” for Sánchez’s willingness to speak out on global issues, from Gaza to the broader direction of international politics.

“You know people by the ideals they defend,” they noted. “While others stay quiet, Sánchez has been prepared to call things out.”