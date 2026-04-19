Scotland opens second ‘housing village’ to help people transition out of homelessness

The development follows a similar scheme in Manchester amid growing efforts to tackle homelessness through community-based, supported housing.

A pioneering housing initiative designed to help people adjust to independent living has expanded in Scotland, with a new village opening in Rutherglen.

The development follows a similar scheme in Manchester amid growing efforts to tackle homelessness through community-based, supported housing.

Harriet Gardens is built on the site of a former sawmill. It accommodates up to 15 residents at a time. Each person is given their own compact modular home while sharing facilities such as a gym, community hub and communal cooking spaces. The aim is to provide a stable, supportive environment where residents can begin to rebuild their lives and prepare for permanent housing.

The project has been developed by homelessness charity Social Bite, known for its innovative work tackling homelessness across the UK through food, housing and employment initiatives. The village will be managed in partnership with South Lanarkshire Council and the Salvation Army, with round-the-clock support available on site.

Residents are expected to stay for between six and 12 months, receiving intensive, wraparound support before moving into mainstream housing. Alongside private accommodation, they will have access to shared spaces designed for social connection, group activities and therapeutic support.

The first residents moved in after the homes officially opened on April 9. The site is Social Bite’s second such development, following its initial village in Granton, near Edinburgh, which launched in 2018.

The opening comes amid a rise in homelessness across Scotland. A record 18,092 households are currently in temporary accommodation nationwide. In South Lanarkshire alone, 2,467 people were declared homeless between 2024 and 2025.

0Jacqueline Fernie, homelessness and housing manager for South Lanarkshire Council, said the situation has worsened since the Covid pandemic. She noted that the number of people experiencing homelessness in the region has increased from around 1,000 several years ago to approximately 1,500 today.

“Traditionally, the highest number of homeless people are ones who have been asked to leave the family home,” she said. “Now we also have the private rental sector shrinking, so more people lose private sector accommodation and at the same time there is now no room for people to start moving into that sector. Affordability is now a bigger problem than it has ever been before.”

Social Bite has attracted support from high-profile figures including Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney. It hopes the model will be adopted more widely by councils across the UK.

The concept builds on similar work in Manchester, where Embassy Village opened earlier this year. That development features 40 homes designed to support people transitioning out of rough sleeping, combining private living spaces with shared facilities such as a sports area, allotments and a village hall.

Residents in Manchester receive structured support from a resettlement team, including around six hours of personalised assistance each week. This covers employment, financial management and independent living skills, alongside training in cooking, budgeting and interview preparation. Partnerships with more than 20 local companies also help create pathways into employment.

These projects are part of a growing shift toward community-led solutions that aim not just to house people, but to equip them with the skills and stability needed to sustain independent living long-term.