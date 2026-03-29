Manchester completes UK’s first-of-its-kind village to support people out of homelessness

The project comes amid rising levels of homelessness in the city.

Tucked beneath the railway arches in Castlefield, an area better known for its trendy bars and offices, a very different kind of development has been completed. The site now hosts Embassy Village, a purpose-built community of 40 homes designed to support people experiencing rough sleeping as they transition out of homelessness.

The village provides residents with their own front door and private accommodation, alongside shared facilities aimed at generating stability and community. These include a multi-use sports area, mini allotments and a village hall.

Residents also receive structured support from a skilled resettlement team. Each person is offered around six hours of personalised support per week, covering areas such as employment, financial management and independent living. The village hosts training sessions on skills including cooking, budgeting and interview preparation, with employment pathways supported through partnerships with more than 20 local companies.

Embassy Village has been built on land provided rent-free by Peel Waters. The project was developed by Embassy, a Manchester-based charity that provides accommodation, life skills and support to help people experiencing homelessness rebuild their lives.

Around 130 businesses collaborated on the development, including architects, engineers and consultants. Funding included a £3.5 million donation from the Moulding Foundation and £1.7 million in Brownfield Development Funding from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

The project comes amid rising levels of homelessness in the city. Recent data from Shelter suggests that nearly 10,000 people in Manchester are currently experiencing homelessness, an increase on the previous year.

Manchester has developed a broad strategy to address the issue. Initiatives include the Bed Every Night scheme, which provides emergency accommodation, and the Greater Manchester Homelessness Prevention Strategy, which aims to tackle the underlying causes of homelessness through partnerships with charities and the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity.

The region has also adopted a Housing First approach, prioritising the provision of stable, permanent housing as the first step in recovery, combined with intensive, wraparound support for people with complex needs.

Embassy Village is intended to complement these wider efforts by providing a structured pathway from rough sleeping to independent living.

Image credit: Embassy Village, Manchester – YouTube screen grab