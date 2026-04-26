Right-Wing Media Watch: Daily Mail faces renewed scrutiny over allegations of intrusive reporting

Questions are once again being raised about the standards of the journalism at the Daily Mail.

Questions are once again being raised about the standards of the journalism at the Daily Mail, after fresh allegations of intrusive conduct.

Reports that a reporter was seen peering through the post in the porch of a bereaved family’s home, have renewed concerns that parts of the press continue to prioritise access over basic decency.

According to the allegations, the reporter also repeatedly knocked on the door at the family’s home over several days and waited in their car outside the property. Such actions, if accurate, go well beyond persistent reporting and edge into harassment, particularly given the vulnerability of those involved.

The episode follows earlier controversies involving the Daily Mail. Several weeks ago, a family who had lost their daughter in a meningitis outbreak shared information with the BBC on the condition that her surname remain private. While other outlets respected this request, the Daily Mail chose to publish the identifying detail regardless.

Concerns about press conduct extend beyond individual cases. There have also been judicial criticisms of media behaviour toward child victims of crime, suggesting a broader pattern in which vulnerable individuals are subjected to aggressive reporting tactics.

The campaign group Hacked Off, which was established in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal to advocate for a more accountable press, argues that such incidents demonstrate a failure of reform. In its view, press standards have not only stagnated but may, in some respects, be deteriorating.

The campaigners are set to meet the prime minister and say they look forward to “bringing these concerns directly to him and learning what the government intend to do to protect the public from these abuses.”

These developments sit uneasily alongside claims by former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre, who told the High Court earlier this year that he had “brought the shutters down” on unlawful newsgathering practices during his tenure. That assertion was made during the ongoing privacy case brought against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, by several high-profile figures, including Prince Harry and Sir Elton John, alleging serious invasions of privacy.

The persistence of new allegations inevitably raises doubts about how far internal reforms have gone, and how effectively they are enforced.