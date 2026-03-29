Right-Wing Media Watch – ‘Thanks for the publicity’: Care4Calais brilliantly reclaims a Daily Mail ‘hit piece’ 

The approach follows a well-worn pattern in the right-wing British press. Humanitarian action reframed as controversy, aid depicted as incentive, and Muslim identity positioned as an additional source of tension.

The volunteer-led charity Care4Calais recently appeared to “thank” the Daily Mail for highlighting its Ramadan food distribution in Calais. Few readers, however, were likely to miss the irony.

In an online post, the charity encouraged supporters to thank the paper for drawing attention to its work. It read:

“The recent piece from Calais may have been intended as a ‘hit piece’, but the powerful quotes from the refugee community who received our Ramadan food packs really showed the importance of our work.”

The article in question was easy enough to find. Headlined: “Exclusive Calais’ Muslim migrants queue for hundreds of Ramadan food packs handed out by British charity, infuriating locals who say they are drawing them to the area for boat crossings,” it touted the distribution of aid as controversial.

The report leaned heavily on emotive language and amplified social media claims suggesting that humanitarian assistance might be encouraging Channel crossings. In doing so, it recast a humanitarian act of support, providing food during Ramadan, as a point of political contention.

Yet the article’s own quotations point in a different direction. Migrants describe relying on charities for basic necessities such as tents, while noting the prevalence of lifejackets in and around the camps, details that, perhaps inadvertently, confirm the precarity of their situation rather than the supposed controversy of the aid.

Despite these revealing accounts, both Care4Calais and fellow Calais-based charity, Refugee Community Kitchen, were drawn into this framing, presented less as vital humanitarian organisations and more as contributors to a wider “problem.”

A familiar playbook

The approach follows a well-worn pattern in the right-wing British press. Humanitarian action reframed as controversy, aid depicted as incentive, and Muslim identity positioned as an additional source of tension.

Research into media coverage of the European migration crisis has highlighted the particularly aggressive tone adopted by outlets such as the Daily Mail.

The Ramadan food parcel outcry is therefore less surprising than it is predictable.

Care4Calais, however, chose not to contest the article point by point. Instead, it trusted readers to recognise the hostility of the newspaper for themselves.

By “thanking” the Daily Mail, the charity exposed the framing while simultaneously benefiting from the attention it generated. The message was implicit but clear, if readers are moved to donate after reading such coverage, then the story ultimately reinforces, rather than undermines, the case for humanitarian aid.