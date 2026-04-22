Reform UK candidate says women should stay at home and look after the kids instead of going to work

So much for Farage's 'beefed up' vetting of candidates, clearly people with disgraceful and bigoted views are still being let through.

Reform candidates continue to be exposed for sharing hateful and bigoted views. This time one of its Senedd candidates has shocked a hustings meeting by telling those gathered that women should stay at home and look after their children instead of going out to work.

Nation Cymru reports that Mark Lawrence is Reform’s ‘number three candidate in the super-constituency of Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr and was speaking as the representative of his party at the election event in Pontypridd Rugby Club on the evening of April 20’.

A member of the audience told the paper: “The Reform candidate was answering a question about the high cost of childcare. He quoted some figures showing that a very high proportion of the income of someone he knew well was going on childcare. He said women should stay at home and look after their children.

“Audience members were stunned that he said that and Heledd Fychan, the Plaid Cymru candidate, said she was so angry that for a moment she couldn’t answer the next question at the hustings.”

Reacting to the news, Plaid Cymru’s lead candidate Heledd Fychan: “The Reform candidate was answering a question about the high cost of childcare. He quoted some figures showing that a very high proportion of the income of someone he knew well was going on childcare. He said women should stay at home and look after their children.

“Audience members were stunned that he said that and Heledd Fychan, the Plaid Cymru candidate, said she was so angry that for a moment she couldn’t answer the next question at the hustings.”

So much for Farage’s ‘beefed up’ vetting of candidates, clearly people with disgraceful and bigoted views are still being let through.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward