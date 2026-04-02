Reform UK candidate expresses admiration for Oswald Mosley and wants to keep migrants in slave labour

These are the kinds of people Reform is putting up for election.

Yet another Reform UK candidate has been exposed for having bigoted and hateful views as well as being a supporter of the far-right.

An investigation by anti-extremist campaign group Hope not Hate has revealed that Arnold Tabor, the party’s candidate for South Elmsall and South Kirkby on Wakefield Borough Council, has expressed admiration for Oswald Mosley and wants to keep migrants in slave labour camps.

He has also said that he wants to ‘crush birthrates in Africa’.

Hope not Hate exposed his views after uncovering comments he has left on Youtube videos from his ‘Fluffy McSpankins’ account.

The anti-extremism organisation states: “Tabor has laid out some highly disturbing views, including encouraging the military to murder migrants by attacking their boats at sea and then cover it up and saying in another comment that the UK needs to “sink the boats and show we are heartless.

“Tabor also has a plan for the migrants who do make it to the UK, a “huge walled workhouse city” with “no pay only a roof over their head and 2 meals a day”, conditions that sound a lot like the chattel slavery of the 1800s.”

Commenting below a GB News clip about the high birthrates of some countries in Africa, Tabor laid out his idea for the use of war crimes and economic exploitation to “crush their birthrates”.

These are the kinds of people Reform is putting up for election.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

(Picture credit: Reform UK)