Mick Lynch slams Donald Trump as ‘out of control’ for waging ‘illegal wars’

'We cannot follow Donald Trump into illegal wars'

Former RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has taken apart President Trump, slamming him as ‘out of control’ for ‘waging illegal wars’.

Lynch made the comments during an appearance on Newsnight, after Trump threatened Iran and claimed ‘a whole civilisation will die tonight’.

Although Iran and the U.S. agreed a two-week ceasefire yesterday mediated by Pakistan, the President had threatened massive strikes against Iranian energy and transportation infrastructure unless a deal was reached.

That led to warnings by some that such attacks could amount to war crimes.

His threats to target energy and transportation infrastructure have led to widespread concern, with many praising Prime Minister Keir Starmer for refusing to join the war.

Asked on BBC Newsnight whether he thought the UK has alienated the U.S. with its stance, Lynch replied: “He (Trump) would be alienated no matter what, depends on what side of the bed he wakes up on.

“We cannot follow Donald Trump into illegal wars, he’s invaded more countries than he’s aware of exist at the moment, he will do anything that he thinks he can get away with and the rest of the world has got to tell him he’s got to stop.

“We were being told for the last 15 years that China was going to invade Taiwan, before that’s happened, America has invaded at least two countries and has got some more on its agenda. We don’t know what he’s going to do with Cuba, a few weeks ago he was saying he was going to take over Greenland.

“This is a man who is out of control and the rest of the world have got to take control.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward