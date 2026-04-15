Losses at the Sun grow to £53m amid legal fees and damages payouts

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Left Foot Forward

"Pre-tax losses increased from £18m in 2024 to £53.3m, just below the 2021 level (loss of £51.1m).

All is not well at the Sun newspaper, which has seen its losses grow to £53 million, after changes on online platforms affected traffic and due to legal payouts.

According to the latest figures published by News Group Newspapers, the Sun reported revenue figures at £273.1 million in the year to 29 June 2025 (down from £296m in 2024).

Press Gazette reports: “Pre-tax losses increased from £18m in 2024 to £53.3m, just below the 2021 level (loss of £51.1m).

“One off-charges increased from £14.1m to £36.7m including a £7.4m charge relating to legal fees and damages over previous illegal newsgathering activities at The Sun and News of the World. In 2024 there had been a £13.7m credit in respect of legal fees and damages.”

News Group Newspapers, the subsidiary of News UK that publishes The Sun, also had to settle ‘claims brought by Prince Harry and Sir Tom Watson on the eve of a trial by admitting “unlawful activities” took place at The Sun and issuing a “full and unequivocal apology” as well as a payout rumoured to be in excess of £10m.’

Other reasons cited for losses at the right-wing paper included changes to social media algorithms which adversely affected news content.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

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