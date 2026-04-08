Liz Truss condemned for accusing Starmer of ‘appeasing the Iranians’ after ceasefire

“Wheeling out the lunatics to big up Trump and attack Starmer isn't the look they think it is.”

Disgraced former Prime Minister Liz Truss has been criticised for her latest public intervention, accusing Keir Starmer of ‘appeasing the Iranians’ after a ceasefire agreement was reached between the U.S. and Iran.

Truss, whose premiership ended in disgrace after she wrecked the economy and was booted out of office after just 49 days, making her the shortest-serving PM in UK history, thinks that the country should still listen to her ideas. Anyone else would’ve thought she would be engaging in a period of self-reflection.

Appearing on TalkTV, Truss said Starmer was “not a patriot” and “not on the side of the West” during a bizarre tirade.

Starmer’s relationship with Trump has strained in recent weeks after he refused to bow to the President’s pressure and join the war against Iran, previously saying he did not believe in ‘regime change from the skies’. He also said he would not commit British troops to the conflict without a clear legal basis.

That’s a position that has been vindicated in recent weeks, after hostilities escalated between Iran and the US, with no clear end to the conflict in sight and Trump threatening to bomb energy and infrastructure in the country. The British public also oppose the UK joining the conflict.

Rather than praise Starmer for getting the big calls right, Truss wants to blindly follow Trump and criticised the Prime Minister with the ludicrous claim that he was ‘appeasing Iran’, a claim for which she has faced a significant backlash.

Truss said: “Donald Trump understands that Keir Starmer is fundamentally not a patriot, he’s not on the side of the West, he’s been appeasing the Iranians in order to shore up his vote in this country, and Donald Trump now understands that about him.”

One social media user called it more ‘bollocks from Liz Truss’, while another added: “Wheeling out the lunatics to big up Trump and attack Starmer isn’t the look they think it is.”

Others couldn’t help but point out Truss’ hypocrisy, one wrote: “And apparently we don’t have free speech? We let her says all kinds of nonsense.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward