Labour predicted to lose nearly 2,000 council seats in local elections next week

Top pollster Lord Hayward has predicted that Labour is heading for huge losses on 7 May

Labour risks losing 1,850 seats in councils across England next Thursday, top elections expert Lord Robert Hayward has predicted.

It would mean that Labour would lose almost 75% of the 2,557 seats it is defending in the upcoming vote.

Previous predictions had put Labour’s predicted losses at around 1,500 council seats.

Hayward said that his figure, which is “well above” that, could cause a “collective nervous breakdown” among the Cabinet.

This will come as a major blow to Sir Keir Starmer, who is still in the throes of the scandal of Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador.

Council elections in England, as well as elections for the Welsh and Scottish Parliaments will take place on 7 May, marking the biggest day of elections since the 2024 general election.

The outlook is not looking positive for the Tories either, who are expected to lose around 600 councillors next week.

Hayward predicted that Reform UK will be the biggest winner, gaining 1,550 seats from Labour and Tory losses.

The Green Party, another rising force in British politics, is on course to gain 500 seats largely in London and traditionally middle class areas of other major cities, the pollster said.

He also said in his analysis the Lib Dems are on track to gain 150 seats, while independent candidates will pick up 250 seats.

In Wales, Lord Hayward has predicted that Plaid Cymru will be the largest party in terms of both votes and seats in Welsh Parliament, the Senedd.

In Scotland, he expects the SNP to be just shy of a majority in the Scottish Parliament.

Image credit: Lauren Hurley / Number 10 – Creative Commons

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward