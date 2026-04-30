Keir Starmer vows to tackle ‘root causes of antisemitism’ after appalling Golders Green terror attack

'There have been a series of antisemitic attacks, and I know first hand the anxiety that that is causing in the community, and concern.'

The Prime Minister has vowed to deal with ‘the root causes of extremism and antisemitism’ following a horrific terrorist attack on the Jewish community in north London.

Police say they are treating the stabbing of two men in Golders Green as terrorism, with the suspect described as having been hunting for anyone “visibly Jewish” to attack.

The stabbings, which happened just after 11am on Wednesday, come after a series of arson attacks on Jewish targets in London since March, including two previous incidents in Golders Green.

The victims, aged 76 and 34, are said to be in a stable condition in hospital and a 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Starmer said yesterday evening that he had held an emergency COBRA meeting to look at enhanced security for the Jewish community to give the level of protection that is needed.

He also said later in the evening: “Let me start by saying what an appalling attack this is and my thoughts – all of our thoughts – are with the victims, their families, their loved ones. And, let’s be frank, this is not an isolated incident. There have been a series of antisemitic attacks, and I know first hand the anxiety that that is causing in the community, and concern.

“I was at Kenton Synagogue last week where I heard a lot about that level of anxiety. It’ll be worse after today. We’re very much in touch with the community and I’ll visit as soon as possible.”

The PM also said: “We do have to recognise the levels of anxiety and concern there are, that I know about, in terms of the Jewish community feeling very much, exposed and vulnerable, feeling they’ve got to hide their identity sometimes in the health service, sometimes at school, on the streets, where they live and it’s our job to make sure that they feel safe, secure. It’s our job, to make sure that we absolutely deal with the roots of anti-semitism and extremism. That is what we will do.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward