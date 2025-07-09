Keir Starmer vows to ‘go after’ those who exploited Covid support schemes amid Reform MP allegations

Yesterday ex-Reform MP James McMurdock permanently removed the whip after allegations were made about his use of Covid loans

The day after Reform UK lost another MP, James McMurdock, due to allegations surrounding his use of covid loans, Keir Starmer vowed to go after “fraudsters, grifters and con artists” who exploited them.

Labour MP for Rugby John Slinger asked Starmer “In light of recent events could the prime minister update the House on the work of the covid corruption commissioner.”

He added: “Does he agree with my constituents […] that there should be no place in public life for people who exploited the pandemic and defrauded the taxpayer to line their own pockets.”

The Sunday Times revealed that McMurdock, who quit the Reform UK whip yesterday, took out Covid loans for two companies that seemingly didn’t meet the turnover requirements to qualify for support.

Starmer responded: “My honourable friend makes a powerful point and I hope it was heard on the benches opposite.”

“It’s an absolute scandal that failed PPE contracts were handed out by the Conservatives at taxpayer funds of £1.4 billion.”

The PM said the government is focused on getting the money back, adding “I can confirm the commissioner is now investigating fraud involving Bounce Back and business support loans.”

He added: “We will continue to go after the fraudsters, grifters and con artists no matter who they are or where we find them.”

McMurdock maintained that “all my business dealings had always been conducted fully within the law”, though he could still face an investigation by the Covid commissioner.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward