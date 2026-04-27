How you can help beat Reform and elect hope at the elections on 7th May

Green New Deal Rising's Election Map can help you find nearby events where you can help elect hope and beat the far right this May

Zak Coleman is a campaigner at Green New Deal Rising, a youth-led organisation campaigning for climate justice.

There’s no point sugarcoating it. The far right is on the march. And instead of standing up to Farage and Reform, this Government is dancing to their tune with ever crueler migration policies and authoritarian crackdowns on our rights to protest.



On Thursday 7th May, less than two weeks from today, there are huge elections taking place across the country. For the Scottish and Welsh Parliaments, and local councils and mayoralties in England. These are the biggest set of elections until the next general election. If Labour do as badly as predicted, these results could be the final nail in the coffin for Keir Starmer. Whatever happens, they will mark a turning point in our politics – either Farage and the forces of hate that surround him will gain massive momentum on their path to Downing Street. Or – as we saw in Gorton and Denton – the forces of hope and resistance will start to wrestle the political conversation back from the radical right.

It’s up to us to make sure these elections are a turning point towards hope. To send a message to this Government – that our vision of a world where everyone can thrive is more powerful than Reform’s billionaire-backed hatred and division. And far more popular.



Hannah Spencer didn’t just win Gorton and Denton because she was an incredible candidate. She won because an army of volunteers – ordinary people like us, many of whom had never campaigned in an election before – mobilised to knock on doors, make phone calls and deliver leaflets.

In May we need to make sure that happens across the country. That’s why we’ve created My Election Map, an online tool which points you towards nearby events where you can help elect hope and beat the far right this May. Just enter your postcode and My Election Map will show you where your time and energy could tip the scales for inspiring candidates offering a hopeful alternative to this Government and Reform. Candidates who stand up for migrants and trans rights, who want to see serious action to tackle inequality and redistribute wealth. Candidates who support liberation for Palestine and radical action to address the climate emergency.



The world can feel so dark right now. But it always feels darkest when we’re facing it alone, in our homes and on our social media feeds. On 7th May, we have the chance to turn the tide by getting out into our communities, with other people who want to fight for hope with us, and changing things together. So whether you’ve canvassed in every election for the last 50 years, or never, we need you. Use My Election Map today – to elect hope, beat the far-right and defend your community.

Want to stay up to date on our work? Join Green New Deal Rising’s mailing list here and follow us on social media @GNDRising. You can also donate to support our election work here.