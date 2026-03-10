Reform’s hypocrisy exposed as Farage vows to cut fuel duty despite previously backing the Iran war

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which Reform had voiced support for, are driving up fuel prices

Reform UK has carried out a stunt at a petrol station in Derbyshire today, where it has paid to reduce fuel prices by 25p per litre for the day.

The party used the stunt to announce that a Reform government would reverse Labour’s plan to unfreeze the 5p cut on fuel duty.

Labour has extended the 5p‑per‑litre fuel duty cut for five more months, until September, and confirmed it will not rise with inflation this year.

The hypocrisy of the stunt has been highlighted, as while Reform wants to keep fuel duty frozen, Farage’s party has voiced support for the US-Israeli war on Iran, which is pushing up fuel prices.

Although Robert Jenrick has said that the war will drive up fuel and energy prices and that Reform wants to “see the war come to an end as quickly as possible”, Farage has said the UK “should do all we can” to help the Americans.

Likewise, Richard Tice has said that a Reform government “would be helping the Americans and the Israelis in any way they saw appropriate”.

Farage now appears U-turned on his stance. He told Sky News’ Beth Rigby: “We cannot get involved directly in another foreign war, we don’t have a Navy, we cannot even defend our own military base in Cyprus.”

“There are differing opinions as to whether we should physically join the attacks,” Farage told reporters on Tuesday.

“I, as leader, am saying to you, if we can’t even defend Cyprus, let’s not get ourselves involved in another foreign war.”

According to RAC figures, the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK filling stations is up by 5p, to 137.5p, and the average litre of diesel up by 9p, to 151p, since 28 February, when the US and Israel started bombing Iran.

This is due to the rise in the price of barrels of oil owing to shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, near Iran.

Farage said that a Reform government would pay for the fuel duty freeze by scrapping “lunatic green levies” such as heat pump subsidies.

Robert Jenrick said that Reform would also cut investment in carbon capture technologies and axe grants for new electric vehicles.

When Jenrick held cabinet positions under Tory governments, he backed subsidies to help people buy electric vehicles and was in favour of investment in carbon capture and clean energy.

Responding to Reform’s petrol station stunt, a Labour Party spokesperson said: “Reform wanted the UK to go to war in Iran and are now trying to cover up the consequences for British families, including higher fuel prices.

“Reform and the Conservatives have repeatedly tried to block Labour’s Budgets which have frozen fuel duty, which is saving money for motorists at the pump.

“This Labour government is focused on easing the cost of living for families. We’ve frozen rail fares and prescription charges – and we’re taking action to support families with their energy bills.”

A Green Party source told Left Foot Forward that “cutting fuel duty is effectively a subsidy to fossil fuel companies, which already receive £2.7bn in tax breaks every year.

“The best way to bring down costs for motorists is to accelerate the transition away from internal combustion engines and incentivise the switch to electric vehicles.”

The Green Party’s policy is to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2027.

The spokesperson added: “Following US attacks on Iran, conflict in the Middle East has escalated rapidly, disrupting fossil fuel production. In today’s volatile world, reliance on fossil fuels is bad for the planet, bad for national security, and bad for our bank balances.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward