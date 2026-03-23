Reform MPs rake in more than £770,000 in payments for work carried out for GB News

The research also revealed that Nigel Farage, Richard Tice, Lee Anderson and Rupert Lowe declared more than £100,000 in combined earnings from X, Google and Meta.

They’re supposed to be the party of working people, focused on delivering for the country, and yet Reform MPs have been raking it in, receiving more than £770,000 in payments for work carried out for GB News.

The figure was revealed after analysis of the register of members’ financial interests, covering the period between January 2020 to February 2026, and formed the basis of a report published by Labour MP Liam Byrne who is looking at the right-wing media political complex.

His research revealed that more than £170m was given to MPs, political parties, media organisations and thinktanks aligned with the UK’s populist right over the past five years.

More than £133m, or 76% of the total – went not to political parties but to three media organisations: GB News, the Critic, and UnHerd.

And it seems Reform MPs are benefitting quite handsomely from this right-wing media eco system.

The research also revealed that Nigel Farage, Richard Tice, Lee Anderson and Rupert Lowe declared more than £100,000 in combined earnings from X, Google and Meta.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward