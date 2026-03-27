Reform councillor on Staffordshire County Council exposed for posting racist remarks

It’s not the first time that the Reform-led council has been embroiled in a racism scandal.

Yet another Reform UK councillor on Staffordshire County Council has been exposed for posting racist and bigoted remarks.

It’s not the first time that the Reform-led council has been embroiled in a racism scandal. It’s previous leader Ian Cooper had to quit in December after HOPE not Hate uncovered racist comments.

In one post, he made reference to then foreign secretary David Lammy, which stated “no foreign national or first generation migrant should be allowed to sit in Parliament”.

He was also exposed for being a Top Fan of a white supremacist Facebook page.

Now anti-extremist campaign group Hope not Hate has uncovered racist posts from yet another Reform UK Staffordshire county councillor. This time it is Cllr Lynn Dean, aka “Cockney Rebel” on X.

Dean is a former UKIP campaigner and branch chair. She now represents the Staffordshire County Council division of May Bank & Wolstanton along with Knutton at local level after being elected in May 2025.

Hope not Hate reports: “Cllr Dean tweets under what appears to be an undisclosed account and has expressed a number of extremely racist views that are not too dissimilar to those of Ian Cooper. In fact, she recently replied to the disgraced ex-leader to say how he is “sorely missed”. It is time they both left the council.”

In March 2023 she posted, “If Africans are the most intelligent race on the planet, why are they so backward?” and “Some black people, certainly not all, are delusional in their desire to get one over white people. I call it the Cleopatra effect.”

Back in 2022 she even replied to a now-deleted account with “Black people don’t want to be criticised for what their African ancestors did, but they sure as hell want to hold on to the chips on their shoulders.”

She also holds Islamophobic views, calling for Mosques to be closed. In September 2024 she responded to a post about the banning of the burqa with, “I’m getting a bit tired of the Muslims throwing their weight around.”

Yet again Reform has shown why it is an extremist party that must be defeated.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward