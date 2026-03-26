Nigel Farage says council tax ‘has to go up’, after his party previously promised to cut taxes

That has always been the problem with populism, offer simplistic solutions to complex problem which begin to fall apart when they collide with reality.

The harsh realities of governing are finally kicking in for Nigel Farage, after he admitted that Reform run councils had no choice but to increase council taxes despite promising to cut them.

The limits of populism are being exposed. While Reform promised all sorts during the local election campaign last year, including a pledge to cut council taxes, they’ve now realised that after 14 years of Tory austerity and rising costs, local government finances are stretched and that they cannot cut council taxes.

That has always been the problem with populism, offer simplistic solutions to complex problem which begin to fall apart when they collide with reality.

A number of Reform councils have confirmed that they intend to raise council tax, including Kent County Council, Worcestershire County Council, Kent County Council, Lincolnshire County Council and Nottinghamshire among others.

Speaking to BBC South East, Farage said local authoxrities were in “massive debt” and council taxes “could not be cut in those situations”.

He then denied there had been specific claims over council tax and said the promise to cut taxes was one of a series of “national policies”, despite his party’s leaflets promising to cut council tax.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward