Nigel Farage gets repeatedly heckled at Reform event in London

'We will not allow Nigel Farage’s hate to exist unopposed in London'

Protestors repeatedly heckled Nigel Farage as he addressed a rally in Croydon, South London yesterday.

Campaigners from youth movement Green New Deal Rising (GNDR) chanted “Reform is not welcome here” and “you are funded by billionaires and your party serves them not working people”.

Another man stood up and said: “I’m a son of a bricklayer and the son of a teacher and you’ve done f*** all for the working class.”

Both activists were able to make their statements before being removed from the event by security.

Farage responded to the protestors by shouting “Boring! Boring! Boring!” and saying “We’ve got a screamer”. As he said this, the word “BORING” flashed on a screen behind him.

The Reform leader was speaking at Fairfield Halls in Croydon yesterday to launch Reform’s London local election campaign.

Reform has set its sights on running Croydon Council, which is currently a Conservative council.

Farage also said his party is “competitive” in Bromley, Bexley, Havering, “and maybe two or three others”.

In a video on X, the GNDR activists explained that they had disrupted the rally “because we will not allow Nigel Farage’s hate to exist unopposed in London”.

The other activist said that “Reform is doing nothing for working class people like me and you. All that they’re doing is stamping on us and making us poorer and poorer while they’re funded by billionaires”.

Protesters from Stand Up To Racism also gathered outside the event, where they chanted slogans including: “Shame on you” and “Off our streets”.

Michael Holland from Croydon Stand Up To Racism told the BBC that Farage was “not welcome in Croydon” because “he ferments division and we are not having it.”

“We are a multicultural town, the vast majority of people in Croydon are anti-racist and we get on brilliantly together,” he added.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward