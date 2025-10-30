Nigel Farage heckled by MPs while presenting bill to leave the ECHR

Farage’s bill to take the UK out of the ECHR was firmly rejected

Nigel Farage’s motion to withdraw the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights was met with opposition from MPs.

MPs repeatedly heckled the Reform leader while he was presenting his 10-minute rule motion yesterday afternoon.

Farage claimed the public voted for Brexit by a “massive margin”, despite warnings from businesses, trade unions, MPs, and the media.

A few MPs then pointed out Farage said he would leave the UK back in 2017 if Brexit was a disaster.

The Clacton MP responded, saying: “Children, be quiet.”

Farage went on to claim that leaving the ECHR was “unfinished business” and that Brexit “cannot be finished” while the UK is “subject to a foreign Court”.

“We are not sovereign all the while we are part of the European convention on human rights, the Council of Europe and its associated court. It is as simple as that,” Farage said.

Lib Dem MP Steve Darling called out: “Putin’s patsy!”.

Farage responded: “It is marvellous to see the intellectual levels of debate in this place—it really is.”

The Reform leader then warned that even if MPs tried to change the rules on small boat crossings, the ECHR could overrule them.

“Don’t shake your heads, we could literally be overruled,” he said, to laughter from several MPs.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey made a speech, pointing out that the only country that has left the ECHR is Russia.

Davey said: “Maybe that is what attracts the hon. Member [Farage] —after all, he said that Putin is the world leader he most admires.”

He also highlighted Farage’s links to Nathan Gill, the former Welsh Reform leader recently convicted of accepting Russian bribes.

The Lib Dem leader pointed to examples of the ECHR protecting British people’s rights.

For instance, he said the ECHR had helped families secure justice and legal changes after people died from poor care at Stafford Hospital and British troops were killed in Iraq because of poor equipment.

Farage’s bill was defeated by 154 votes to 96, a majority of 58.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward