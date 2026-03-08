Media-fuelled transphobia driving ‘hostile environment’ for trans people, report finds

"Decisions about trans people’s lives are increasingly based entirely on the testimony of non-trans people.”

Transphobia fuelled by the media, has helped create a “hostile environment” for trans people in the UK, according to a new report by TransActual, a national advocacy and education organisation that works with trans adults.

The report concludes that transgender people across the country are facing rising levels of prejudice and discrimination, with detrimental consequences on their wellbeing and everyday lives.

Based on responses from around 4,000 trans people aged between 18 and 81, the study describes the situation as a “crisis” in which trans people are “being catastrophically failed.”

Researchers found that discrimination directed at transgender people is producing what they describe as a “hostile environment,” negatively affecting mental health and creating barriers to accessing healthcare. Almost every respondent reported that negative or hostile media coverage had either intensified their gender dysphoria or worsened their mental health. In addition, 99 percent said they had witnessed politicians expressing transphobic views.

The survey also suggests that media narratives are shaping how trans people are treated in everyday life. Large majorities of respondents believed negative coverage had influenced the behaviour of strangers (96 percent), family members (91 percent), colleagues (85 percent), and friends (74 percent). Many said this had left them feeling less safe in public spaces, exposed to greater prejudice in workplaces and social settings, and lacking support at home.

Among respondents who had experienced transphobia from family members in the past year, 98 percent believed that media narratives had influenced how their relatives treated them.

The report also highlights broader social and economic challenges. Nearly two-thirds of respondents reported household incomes below £30,000 a year, around a quarter said they had experienced homelessness, and 64 percent said they would avoid contacting their GP even if they had a health issue.

“Decisions about trans people’s lives are increasingly based entirely on the testimony of non-trans people,” said the report’s co-authors, Freddy Sperring and Dr Trent Grassian.

“Trans people are enduring unliveable conditions in what amounts to a domestic human rights crisis. The UK government has an urgent responsibility to recommit itself to defending trans people’s human rights.”

Some media outlets have been repeatedly criticised by campaigners for coverage they consider hostile toward transgender people. The Daily Mail, for instance, has faced frequent accusations of publishing articles framed in ways critics say reinforce negative narratives about trans communities.

One Reddit user commenting on the paper wrote:

“Like most individuals here, I detest the rabble-rousing ‘journalism’ of the Daily Mail. They slander and vilify us, speaking in favour of measures which would curtail our rights. I am fed up of waking up every morning and seeing a Daily Mail article which inevitably tries to sensationalise some non-issue related to us transgender folk.”

The research was conducted ahead of the landmark ruling by the Supreme Court of in April last year, which determined that the terms “sex” and “woman” in the Equality Act 2010 should be interpreted as referring to biological sex.

Responding to the judgment at the time, Amnesty International UK described the decision as “disappointing” and warned it could have “potentially concerning consequences for trans people.”