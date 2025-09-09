TUC calls for new legal protections for trans people following Supreme Court ruling

The motion passed unanimously

Delegates at this year’s Trades Union Congress (TUC) have voted to campaign for new legal protections for trans and non-binary people following the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of sex under the Equality Act.

Delegates voted unanimously for a motion proposed by the TUC LGBT+ conference which argued that the interim guidance issued by the EHRC in response to the Supreme Court ruling is “flawed and inconsistent on the inclusion of transgender, non-binary and gender diverse people in public life, including as employees seeking to impose a duty excluding many workers from single sex spaces in workplaces and public life”.

The motion went on to say “since the Supreme Court ruling, there has been a surge of transphobic hate promoted by the far-right, for political advantage.”

As a result of the motion, the TUC is set to “campaign publicly on its policy for gender self-declaration” and “work with government to update and improve the Gender Recognition Act 2004 and the Equality Act 2010 to achieve social equality for all transgender, non-binary and gender diverse people”. The motion also saw the TUC commit to “develop guidance on challenging transphobia in the workplace and negotiating improved workplace policies that are inclusive of transgender, non-binary and gender diverse workers.”

Delegates from GMB, CWU, Equity, ASLEF, FBU, Unite, Unison, NASUWT and NHBC spoke in favour of the motion.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward