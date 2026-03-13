Green MP Siân Berry applauded for critique of ‘illegal war’ in Iran on Question Time

'This war has been no help at all to the people of Iran'

Green Party MP Siân Berry was applauded on BBC Question Time yesterday (March 12) for her comments on the US and Israel’s war in Iran.

Responding to a question from the audience as to whether Donald Trump is ‘winning’ the war in Iran, Berry said: “Let’s be clear, this war from Donald Trump is an illegal war and both Reform and the Conservatives were completely wrong to be so gung ho in supporting it.”

Her initial remark was met with applause from the audience. She then went on to say following the applause: “Listen to that: the polling shows about 60 per cent of the British people are opposed to this because we learned the lessons from Iraq that getting involved in American aggression – which is what this is – doesn’t end well, particularly when it is without a plan.

Berry continued by adding: “And the Iranian regime is horrific, it’s despotic, it’s murderous, it needs to end. But so far, this war has been no help at all to the people of Iran. They must be wondering what they’re supposed to do.”

This comment was again met with applause from the audience. Berry concluded her contribution by saying: “They will be stuck in a destabilised country with a regime that is worse than ever before. It is incredibly worrying what is going on. And I think it is right that our country was cautious at first. I’m worried that we are getting dragged into this now. I don’t think that’s what people want.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward