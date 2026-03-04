Government slammed for ‘deeply immoral’ ban on study visas from four countries

Study visas for nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan have been halted.

The government has today (4 March) announced it has put a brake on study visas on nationals from four countries. Study visas for nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan have been halted.

The Home Office has said it has made the decision as a result of significant increases in asylum applications from students from these countries between 2021 and 2025.

This is the first time the government has ever ended sponsored study visas from these countries. The Home Office has said that ‘tough action is required as asylum claims from legal routes have more than trebled since 2021, making up 39% of the 100,000 people who applied last year.’

Announcing the decision, the home secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Britain will always provide refuge to people fleeing war and persecution, but our visa system must not be abused.

“That is why I am taking the unprecedented decision to refuse visas for those nationals seeking to exploit our generosity.

“I will restore order and control to our borders.”

The decision to halt study visas from these countries have proven highly controversial among unions in the higher education sector, as well as opposition political parties.

National Union of Students president Amira Campbell told LFF that the move was ‘deeply immoral’. She said: “The ambition of the next generation is not paused during conflict. Which is why it is even more important that students from countries facing conflict or humanitarian disasters can come to the UK, access our world-leading education system and share their experiences with other students on campus.

“The Home Secretary’s decision today to stop some students coming because they cannot return home is not only out of step with what young people want but also deeply immoral. We know our campuses are better places with international students, and we want to see the UK be a place that welcomes those seeking safety on our shores.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by the University and College Union (UCU), which represents workers in the higher education sector branded it an ‘attack’ on international students. UCU general secretary Jo Grady told LFF: “This attack on international students isn’t really about reducing asylum claims, it’s about aping Reform to try and win back votes. The Green’s destruction of Labour in the Gorton and Denton by-election should have been a wakeup call – these tactics aren’t just immoral; they’re political suicide.

“Labour needs to stop trying to outflank Reform on division and bigotry. They should instead make the case for a welcoming and economically strong Britain, of which international students and a world-leading higher education sector are an integral part.”

Max Wilkinson MP, Lib Dem Home Affairs spokesperson argued that the government needed to create controlled, safe routes for refugees to reach the UK. Wilkinson told LFF: “The Government needs to get a grip on the broken immigration system, and it is right to say student visas are for students and asylum routes are for refugees.

“The problem is there are still no controlled, safe routes for refugees to reach the UK and no meaningful returns agreements with other countries for those whose claims are rejected. Until the Government sorts that out, it’s going to keep playing whack-a-mole with the rest of the system like this.”

And the Young Greens – the youth and student wing of the Green Party of England and Wales – told LFF that the decision would put people’s lives at risk. Callum Clafferty – Young Greens co-chair – said: “The government is putting young people’s lives at risk to appease the far-right. Halting student visas from countries like Afghanistan, Sudan, Myanmar and Cameroon punishes young people who are already facing conflict and instability.

“International students are a fundamental part of the global exchange of knowledge and opportunity. We must maintain and expand safe routes for all refugees and end the dangerous hostile environment.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: James Whatling / Parsons Media – Creative Commons