Four of the worst recent right-wing ‘polls’ and why they’re so misleading

The polls that regularly appear on the pages of the right-wing press, frequently rely on loaded questions, selective statistics and audiences already primed to agree with the publication’s editorial position.

Opinion polls can be a valuable tool for understanding public sentiment. When conducted properly, through neutral wording, representative samples and transparent methodology, they help capture the complexities of public opinion. But the ‘polls’ that regularly appear on the pages of the right-wing press often bear little resemblance to genuine research.

Instead, they frequently rely on loaded questions, selective statistics and audiences already primed to agree with the publication’s editorial position. The result is less a measure of public opinion than a feedback loop in which readers are invited to confirm the narrative they have just been presented with.

Here are four recent examples that illustrate how such polls can be used to manufacture outrage rather than measure opinion.

Express – POLL: Should migrants be able to claim benefits?

The article introducing the poll highlighted figures showing that more than 179,000 non-EU migrants with indefinite leave to remain had claimed Universal Credit in 2024. It also quoted criticism from Conservative politicians.

What the framing omitted was key context that people granted indefinite leave to remain have usually lived and worked in the UK for years and have the same entitlement to claim benefits as others if they meet the criteria. By presenting the figures without that context, and immediately pairing them with political outrage, the poll nudges readers toward a particular answer.

GB News – POLL OF THE DAY: Should Winston Churchill be removed from our banknotes? VOTE NOW

Another example came from GB News, which asked readers whether Winston Churchill should be removed from British banknotes.

The poll followed confirmation from the Bank of England that future banknote designs will focus on themes such as wildlife rather than historical figures.

The article framed the change as an attack on a national icon, prompting readers to respond defensively. Unsurprisingly, many comments echoed that sentiment, praising Churchill as a symbol of Britain’s wartime “Bulldog spirit.”

Daily Mail – The Morning Poll: Has Meghan turned into Fergie by taking part in a ‘meet and greet’ event for paying fans?

The Daily Mail ran a “Morning Poll” asking whether Meghan, Duchess of Sussex had “turned into Sarah Ferguson” after taking part in a paid meet-and-greet event.

The question itself carries the judgement, essentially assuming readers will view Meghan, whom the right have long loved to hate, negatively.

GB News – POLL: Is trust in the BBC at ‘crisis point’? YOU DECIDE

GB News also asked readers whether trust in the BBC is at a “crisis point.”

The wording already implies the conclusion. Rather than asking neutrally about levels of trust, the poll presents “crisis” as the premise and invites readers to confirm it, an example of a classic leading question.