Billionaire crypto investor Christopher Harborne donates a further £3 million to Reform UK

Reform received £9 million from the Thailand-based investor last August

Reform UK received a further £3 million from billionaire crypto investor and Tory donor Christopher Harborne in November last year, according to new Electoral Commission figures.

Reform received nearly £5.5 million in donations in the last quarter of 2025, but Harborne’s donation was the largest single sum that the party received during the period.

In August last year, Reform received a record £9 million from Harborne, the largest ever single donation to a political party in history.

Labour’s elections bill will tighten up some of the rules on foreign donations to prevent figures like Elon Musk from using their money to interfere in UK politics.

Under the proposed rules, foreign companies will only be allowed to donate to UK political parties if they have British owners or make enough revenue in the UK to donate.

However, democracy campaigners say one of the bill’s key shortcomings is that it does not include a cap on political donations.

