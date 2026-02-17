The Labour leadership must restore party democracy

Andy McDonald MP warns that Keir Starmer's leadership is narrowing participation, muting voices, and undermining Labour’s internal democracy

Andy McDonald is the Labour MP for Middlesbrough and Thornaby. He is one of several Labour MPs and trade union leaders backing the Restore Labour Democracy campaign.

The first eighteen months of Labour’s period in office has been marked by some positive developments. The advances in the Employment Rights Act, restoring passenger rail to public ownership, the creation of GB Energy and the confirmation the government will reverse the two child cap.

But it is regrettable that our positive steps forward have been lost in the noise around unpopular and regrettable policies.

I believed — and continue to believe — that protecting families living in poverty is central to Labour values, not peripheral. So the suspension of colleagues for voting to reverse the two child cap and all the negative impact that had on perceptions of the government – when the party ultimately confirmed it would enact such a policy – was incredibly damaging.

That experience was not unique.

Many colleagues opposed the imposition of financial hardship on those with disabilities, through the proposed Universal Credit and PIP Bill. That bill significantly and negatively impacted perceptions of the party, particularly amongst disabled people. It demonstrated poor political management and the government rightly recognised that and stepped back. But a decision was taken once again to discipline MPs who had legitimately questioned the policy. This was a clampdown on political discussion of a policy Labour had not advocated in the election.

Both those policies, along with the decision not to compensate WASPI women, are vote losers for the party, yet significant attempts were made to corral MPs into backing them.

Across the party, the rights of elected representatives and members have been eroded. Local activists in constituencies like Gorton and Denton have been denied influence over candidate selections. Councillors who devoted decades of service have faced mass deselection. MPs who have defended constituents on welfare, poverty, and living standards have had the whip withdrawn. The methods differ, but the effect is the same: narrowing participation, muting voices, and undermining Labour’s internal democracy.

What is unfolding reflects the dominance of a narrow factional agenda. Framed as necessary discipline, it is increasingly apparent that this approach is unpopular and damaging. Silencing MPs who act on principle disconnects the party from the communities it serves, weakens trust, and risks alienating voters. Such strategies leave the party ill-prepared to win public confidence or electoral success.

The political consequences are already visible. A leadership style centred on control and marginalisation has left the party vulnerable, with leadership change widely anticipated. Polling remains unstable, and Reform benefits from public disengagement and distrust. Labour cannot hope to counter that threat while undermining its own democratic foundations.

Rebuilding the party requires a shift in approach. We must strengthen local party autonomy, protect the right of communities to select their representatives, and respect MPs who defend children and working families. Only a Labour Party that values members and champions internal democracy can restore trust, improve credibility, and present a credible alternative to Reform.

This is why we are uniting to challenge the practices that have weakened Labour and to reaffirm the party’s traditions as a broad, democratic movement. I urge members and supporters — MPs, councillors, and activists — to join us in saying Restore Labour Democracy.