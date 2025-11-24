Cross-party MPs ramp up calls for government to restore Electoral Commission’s independence

"Our democracy is not safe while the Electoral Commission is left so vulnerable."

MPs are ramping up calls for Labour to repeal Tory-era powers which allow government ministers to set the Electoral Commission’s priorities.

This comes as Labour prepares to introduce its Elections Bill to Parliament early next year.

In the 2022 Elections Act, the Tories introduced a power to set a Strategy and Policy Statement (SPS) for the Electoral Commission based on the government of the day’s priorities.

In Opposition, Labour strongly opposed ministers being able to steer the election watchdog’s work.

However, the government has not confirmed that its upcoming Elections Bill will include measures to restore the Commission’s independence.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, MPs and peers will warn that the Conservatives’ power grab “was a blow to the strength and reputation of our democracy”.

They will argue that “amid heightened political volatility and fragile public trust, a robust and fully independent Electoral Commission could not be more critical to the long-term health and security of UK democracy.”

New polling shows seven in ten voters think the Electoral Commission should “operate free from political or governmental influence”, including three in four likely Reform voters.

After coming into office, Labour’s government spokesperson in the Lords, Lord Khan of Burnley, argued that the SPS was “inconsistent with the commission’s role as an independent regulator”.

He also said it was “vital for public confidence in our democracy that the independence of the Electoral Commission is upheld.”

However, in September 2025 Lord Khan confirmed that Labour intends to “designate a new Strategy and Policy Statement for the Electoral Commission to reflect the government’s priorities for elections and Commission’s increased roles and responsibilities.”

Tom Brake, CEO of Unlock Democracy, has criticised “Labour’s volte-face” on the matter.

Brake said: “No government should be able to meddle with the elections’ regulator. For that to even need saying is evidence of the damage done to our democracy.

“This Labour government must honour their pre-election rhetoric and restore independence to the Electoral Commission.”

Phil Brickell, Labour MP for Bolton West and Chair of the APPG on Anti-Corruption added: “We were elected to restore the public trust that the Conservative Party had so comprehensively wrecked over the last 14 years. Keeping Tory measures to neuter the elections watchdog would undermine that mission, and would leave us lagging behind global standards when it comes to electoral integrity, at a time when we need to be showing global leadership on tackling corruption.”

Lisa Smart, Lib Dem MP for Hazel Grove and Vice Chair of the APPG for Fair Elections, said: “Trump’s America has shown us what a democracy under threat looks like: a shameless, corrupt politician ripping up the rules to protect himself and his interests.

“Farage cannot wait for the chance to implement that playbook here in the UK. Friday’s sentencing of Nathan Gill, still fresh in our minds, can only be a reminder of the kind of untrammelled political interference that comes hand in hand with Reform UK.”

Smart added that “Our democracy is not safe while the Electoral Commission is left so vulnerable. Liberal Democrats will use every tool to protect our precious democracy and the integrity of our elections.”

Dr Ellie Chowns, Green MP for North Herefordshire and also a Vice Chair of the APPG for Fair Elections, said: “Restoring the Electoral Commission’s full independence will strengthen transparency, boost public confidence, and make clear that elections serve voters, not any one party’s advantage.”

