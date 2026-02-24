Reform slammed over plan to scrap the Renters’ Rights Act

Reform’s plans would be "a gift to unscrupulous landlords"

Reform UK is set to pledge that it will scrap the Renters’ Rights Act if the party wins power.

Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice is expected to claim scrapping the legislation will “boost the economy” by lowering inflation and creating jobs. It is unclear how weakening renters’ rights would benefit the economy.

The Act, which passed into law last October and will begin to come into effect this May, gives renters essential protections, including banning no-fault evictions.

It will also ban bidding wars, by requiring landlords to request an asking price and not accept offers above that.

Generation Rent has called the legislation “the largest set of changes affecting private rented homes since 1988”.

The law faced significant backlash from landlords. Tice, who has said he wants to scrap the “daft regulations”, has a multi-million pound property portfolio and a stake in multiple property development companies.

Danny Kruger MP, who recently defected to Reform, also owns a London rental property and earns over £10,000 a year from it with his wife.

Ben Twomey, Chief Executive of Generation Rent, which campaigns on private renters’ rights said: “Reform UK had nothing to say at the debates about the Renters’ Rights Bill when it was passing through Parliament.

“They also haven’t spoken to renter groups like us about their plans, which would be a gift to unscrupulous landlords who are responsible for the poor conditions renters face right now.

“Renters have fought for decades for laws that give people greater security in their jobs and homes. The public widely supports the new laws to protect us, so we urge Reform UK to show renters more respect and think again about what they are offering voters.”

Clara Collingwood, director at the Renters’ Reform Coalition, has pointed out that over 70% of the public support an end to section 21 evictions.

Collingwood said: “Scrapping the basic protections in this Act would be a huge setback for millions of renters, driving up homelessness and making life harder particularly for those on lower incomes – Reform should think again.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward