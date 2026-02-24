Reform councillor and deputy leader shares post calling for Labour MP to be shot

“This grotesque and misogynistic call to violence has absolutely no room in society"

A Reform UK councillor and deputy leader of a county council has shared a post on social media calling for a Labour MP to be shot, in what will further raise alarm about Nigel Farage’s party normalising violence and extremism.

The X account Reform Exposed, shared a post showing Reform UK Deputy Leader of Lancashire Councillor, Simon Evans, reposting a Facebook post saying Natalie Fleet MP should be shot.

The post, by an account named Malcolm Bulmer states: “YOU DOZY COW…YOU SHOULD BE SHOT’, it also includes a fake quote from her.

Reform Exposed added on X: “The post features a photo of her, with a fake quote designed to stir anger.

“What is more disgusting is that she was groomed and raped as a teenager. Simon Evans must resign @LancashireCC. Time to take action @reformparty_uk and @Nigel_Farage. You know Evans well.

“Evans is a Cabinet member for Children and Families at Lancashire Council.”

The latest disgraceful actions from a Reform councillor and those which normalise violence will alarm many progressives, especially at a time of growing intolerance.

Alex Davies-Jones MP, Labour’s Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, told The Lancashire Lead: “This grotesque and misogynistic call to violence has absolutely no room in society.

“Yet Nigel Farage continues to insult the public by tolerating these extremist views in Reform. It’s completely unacceptable.

“Farage should grow a backbone and immediately suspend his councillor for this vile and dangerous threat.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward