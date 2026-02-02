Reform council spends £600,000 on free parking for senior councillors

Meanwhile, the party has proposed introducing parking charges for council workers

Reform-run Kent County Council has spent £600,000 on refurbishing a private car park for senior officials, but has announced it will charge junior staff £4 a day to park.

As reported by The Times, the renovation of a courtyard at Kent County Hall in Maidstone has resulted in the opening of eight car parking spaces, six of which are reserved for senior officials.

Senior officials benefitting from free parking include Linden Kemkaran, Reform’s council leader, and Richard Palmer, the council chair.

Meanwhile, the Reform council has put forward proposals to introduce parking charges for council employees, which it says will raise £1 million per year.

“It must work out as being one of the most expensive car parks in Britain,” said Councillor Antony Hook, leader of the Lib Dem group on Kent County Council.

“Then to hear they’re considering charging staff to park their cars at work — it’s a kick in the teeth to both staff and council taxpayers.”

Before the local elections last May, Reform pledged to cut waste and save money at its councils, yet has spent over half a million pounds on a car park and will raise council tax by 3.99%.

The council, which is about £630 million in debt, is also planning to cut spending. Reform’s draft budget for 2026/27 has proposed cutting 1% from its staff budget in nine departments, including special educational needs, children’s social care and finance, to save an estimated £2.37 million.

Reform is also planning to freeze contracts with care homes, which usually receive an increase in line with or above inflation.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward