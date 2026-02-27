Reform chair humiliated after saying he’s thrilled at Gorton and Denton result despite defeat

“How on earth can you chair a party and you’re thrilled when you lose Dr Bull?”

The chairman of Reform UK has endured a humiliating interview after trying to claim that he was ‘thrilled’ at the outcome of the Gorton and Denton by-election, despite his party losing.

Reform threw all that they had at the seat, however they still lost.

Appearing on LBC to discuss the result, Dr David Bull, was asked by presenter Nick Ferrari for his reaction to the result, and said he was ‘absolutely thrilled’ with the result, to which Ferrari replied: “You like losing then do you?”

Ferrari added: “How on earth can you chair a party and you’re thrilled when you lose Dr Bull?”

He tried to downplay Reform’s chances in the seat, claiming that it wasn’t a priority, this despite the fact that his party poured a lot of resources into it. Dr Bull claimed that Reform have ‘learnt from the campaign’.

