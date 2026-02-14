Portugal defies Europe’s rightward drift as socialist António José Seguro wins presidency

Seguro’s victory was widely interpreted as a rebuke to the far right and a reaffirmation of Portugal’s democratic and constitutional traditions.

As deadly storms ravaged parts of Spain and Portugal, a rare political glimmer of hope in southern Europe went largely underreported.

Defying the continent’s broader rightward drift, moderate socialist António José Seguro won a decisive victory in the second round of Portugal’s presidential election on February 8. Seguro secured 66.8 percent of the vote, comfortably defeating his far-right challenger André Ventura, leader of the Chega party, who finished with 33.2 percent.

Although the Portuguese presidency is largely ceremonial, the office carries meaningful constitutional powers, including the authority to dissolve parliament under certain circumstances.

Portugal is currently governed by centre-right prime minister Luís Montenegro. In March 2025, Montenegro lost a vote of confidence after his own government tabled the motion, following the Socialist Party’s announcement of a parliamentary inquiry into his business dealings. Despite the setback, Montenegro was reappointed prime minister after elections in which his Democratic Alliance won 91 seats. Chega came in second place with 60 seats, while the Socialist Party finished third with 58.

Against this backdrop, Seguro’s victory was widely interpreted as a rebuke to the far right and a reaffirmation of Portugal’s democratic and constitutional traditions.

In a statement welcoming the result, the Party of European Socialists hailed the election as historic.

“Congratulations to António José Seguro on winning the presidential elections in Portugal!” the party said. “In a historic election, Seguro has become the most voted politician in the country’s history. This result sends a strong and unmistakable message from the Portuguese people: a clear choice for democracy, constitutional values, and a President who unites rather than divides.

“Amid profound political and social challenges across Europe, Portugal has chosen stability, responsibility, and respect for fundamental rights,”

European leaders echoed that sentiment. French President Emmanuel Macron said he looked forward to working with Seguro to advance “a Europe that decides for itself, and is more competitive, more sovereign, and stronger.”

The election proceeded despite weeks of disruption caused by extreme weather.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also offered her congratulations, noting that “in the face of devastation caused by the storms, [Portuguese citizens] demonstrated remarkable democratic resilience. Portugal’s voice for our shared European values remains strong.”

Yet even in defeat, Chega framed its second-place finish as a victory. Like many right-wing populist parties across Europe, Chega centred its campaign on immigration, saturating the country with inflammatory slogans such as “This isn’t Bangladesh” and “Immigrants shouldn’t be allowed to live on welfare.”

The party’s presidential result marked an escalation in popularity, far exceeding the 22.8 percent it secured in last May’s general election, and even surpassing the 31.2 percent won by Montenegro’s Democratic Alliance in that contest.

While Seguro’s landslide win offers reassurance that a majority of Portuguese voters continue to reject far-right politics, at the same time it’s a warning that populist forces remain entrenched and growing.