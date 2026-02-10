Outrage as Reform UK threatens to defund university after student society blocks event

Reform's threat to strip Bangor University of millions in funding has been described as Trumpian

Bangor University Debating and Political Society has refused to allow Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin and Jack Anderton from hosting a Q&A event with students.

The student debating society said they had refused Pochin and Anderton’s request to run a Q&A because they have “zero tolerance for any form of racism, transphobia or homophobia displayed by the members of Reform UK”.

In response, Reform’s head of policy Zia Yusuf has furiously threatened that under a Reform government, Bangor’s £30 million a year in state funding would be pulled.

Writing on X, Yusuf said: “I am sure they won’t mind losing every penny of that state funding under a Reform government. After all, they wouldn’t want a racist’s money would they?”.

Reform deputy leader Richard Tice MP added: “Simple. In line with our values, if Bangor Uni does not believe in free speech, then British taxpayers should not have to fund them.

“Perhaps remove all government funding and no student loans for Bangor students. The phone will ring very soon.”

GB News presenter Bev Turner also weighed in, describing the decision as “the most small-minded, petulant, unintelligent display of censorship from @bangor_staff” and tagging the President of the United States in her post.

Users on X have pointed out that the decision was made by the student debating society, not Bangor University itself.

Journalist Michael Crick said: “Hang on Mr Yusuf, this isn’t Bangor University as a whole, but the Political Society, probably just a few young students. They’re wrong to ban Reform UK but you shouldn’t threaten to take it out on Bangor University as a whole. You sound too much like that bully Trump.”

Another X user said: “Quite the statement from Reform. A Reform Gov would not fund a university who didn’t agree with them. Where’ve we heard that before? Nazi vibes. What scary times we live in.”

Claire Hughes, Labour MP for Bangor Aberconwy, said: “Fancy accusing Bangor University of “banning” Reform and issuing threats. All because a debating society turned them down…?

“Pathetic. We will fight them all the way.”

Reform’s threats to cut funding mirror what Donald Trump is doing in the US. During his second administration, Trump has cut, frozen, or threatened to withhold billions of dollars in federal research grants and funding from U.S. universities to “stamp out” “woke” and “radical left” ideologies on American campuses.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward