Number 10 says Andy Burnham was told in advance he would be rejected as Labour by-election candidate

A Downing Street source close to the Prime Minister has said that Andy Burnham was told in advance he would be rejected if he sought permission to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

ITV’s Robert Peston said No 10 “therefore interpret his application as an explicit attempt to destabilise Starmer and sow dissent, rather than – which he claims – see off the threat from Reform”, given that he knew what the outcome would be in advance.

It comes after Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, was rejected as a candidate for the upcoming parliamentary by-election in Gorton and Denton by Labour’s ruling body, the NEC, by an eight to one vote margin.

The Labour Party says that it rejected Burnham’s application to stand in order to avoid an unnecessary mayoral election, which would use substantial amounts of taxpayers’ money and resources. Some estimates put the cost to the party to as much as £500,000.

In a statement, the Labour Party said: “The NEC believes that causing an unnecessary election for the position of Greater Manchester mayor would have a substantial and disproportionate impact on party campaign resources ahead of the local elections and elections to the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd in May.

“Although the Party would be confident of retaining the mayoralty, the NEC could not put Labour’s control of Greater Manchester at any risk.”

Burnham however has rejected the claims made by Downing Street that he was told in advance of what the outcome would be, saying the claims were untrue.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward