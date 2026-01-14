Unison launches guide to fighting Reform UK in the 2026 elections

The UK's largest union has warned that "working-class communities are being sold a con by political chancers with no real plan to run vital services"

Unison has launched a new guide aimed at taking on Reform UK in the 2026 elections, warning that ‘the far-right party’ could take the reins at even more councils in May.

Reform took control of 10 councils in May 2025. Unison has said that in the areas where Reform performed strongly in the local elections last year, the number of new union joiners has shot up by 272%.

The guide sets out Reform’s record since taking over at these local authorities. In Derbyshire, Reform threatened to cut 2,000 council jobs, claiming that the council is “overstaffed”.

Unison’s regional organiser for Derbyshire, Dave Ratchford, has previously described the claims as “outlandish”.

Reform-run Derbyshire County Council will also give a private company £5 million to ‘investigate’ where millions of pounds in cuts can be made.

In addition, Reform has reneged on its promise to reduce taxes, with the majority of Reform councils looking to increase council tax by 5%, the maximum allowed, in April.

Reform has said it will cut benefits and deregulate the economy, while Nigel Farage has said the minimum wage is too high for young workers.

Unison also raised concerns about Reform’s calls for “worrying changes” to public sector pensions.

Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice has said a Reform government would want to cut public sector pensions by shifting from a defined benefit system to a defined contribution scheme for new entrants.

Defined benefit pension schemes offer a guaranteed retirement income based on salary and service, while defined contribution schemes provide a pot of money based on the worker’s contributions.

Chris Birks, who works on UNISON’s Responding to Reform elections campaign, says: “Reform UK’s agenda is a direct threat to our family and friends. Working-class communities are being sold a con by political chancers with no real plan to run vital services, who fall back on stunts, culture-war distractions and taxpayer-funded union flags when they’ve got nothing to deliver.”

Birks added: “If good people do nothing, our neighbourhoods will become poorer and weaker. UNISON activists must stand up and be counted – especially in local government, where these cuts will hit hardest.”

Last month, left-wing candidate Andrea Egan beat incumbent general secretary Christina McAnea, and will begin her five-year term as general secretary next week.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward