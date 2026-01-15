Three Palestine Action-linked prisoners end hunger strikes as key demand met

Tributes are being paid to the hunger strikers

Three Palestine Action-linked activists, Kamran Ahmed, Heba Muraisi and Lewie Chiaramello announced their decision to end their hunger strikes yesterday.

Their announcement came after the government denied Israeli arms firm Elbit Systems UK a £2 billion contract, which campaign group Prisoners for Palestine said met a key demand of the hunger strikers.

In total, seven hunger strikers, all currently being held in prison while awaiting trial, have now resumed re-feeding in accordance with health guidelines.

Another hunger striker, Umer Khalid, who resumed his hunger strike on Saturday after previously pausing it, is continuing to refuse food.

Yesterday, Elbit Systems lost out on a £2 billion contract that would have seen them train 60,000 British troops each year. Since 2012, the Israeli arms manufacturer has been awarded over 10 public contracts.

The hunger strikers also secured a meeting with prison healthcare leaders to discuss prison conditions and treatment recommendations, and the disclosure of export licences issued to Elbit Systems over the past five years.

On social media, tributes were paid to the hunger strikers.

Deputy leader of the Green Party, Mothin Ali, wrote on X: “The hunger strikers have ended their 73-day strike after forcing the cancellation of Elbit’s £2 billion contract. This is a people-powered victory—but it comes at a horrific, lifelong cost.

“These prisoners now face permanent neurological damage, heart conditions, and a lifetime of chronic illness. All without ever being charged or convicted. This is what political repression looks like in Britain today.

“We demand urgent healthcare and justice. We stand with Umer Khalid, who continues his strike. The fight goes on.”

John McDonnell MP wrote: “Just heard news from pro Palestine activists that they’ve ended hunger strike in the context of the Government denying contract to Elbit. They’ve also secured meetings with prison officials about their health and conditions. I pay tribute to the dedication of the hunger strikers.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward