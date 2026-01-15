Reform member says he’s a candidate for an election that won’t be taking place

Is this the quality of Reform candidates?

A Reform UK member has caused the party yet more embarrassment after announcing that he’s standing as a candidate for an election that won’t even be taking place.

Graham B Edwards, a lorry driver who describes himself as “very street wise”, announced that he will be standing as a Reform UK candidate for Porthcawl Town Council this year.

Nation Cymru reports what Edwards wrote on the Reform team Wales Facebook page: “Hi all! I just wanted to introduce myself and share a photo that I took.. I ve been in the haulage industry approx 40yrs. Along with a friend we run Wales Biggest truck charity event in Porthcawl in August annually. I am a member of Reform UK #reformwales .

“Labour need to be removed asap in my opinion with their current build build everywhere , without care for comunaties thoughts is a personal adgender.

“I am looking to running in Porthcawls local town council in May. I m ex forces, worked around the world in trucking , R.A.F. . Very street wise .”

A local political source told the paper that it was beyond belief that Edwards was ‘announcing himself as a candidate for an election that isn’t going to take place’, while also calling his spelling ‘something else’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward