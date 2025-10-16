Audience member slams Reform’s Caerphilly by-election candidate for anti-migrant rhetoric

‘I’ve never felt so unwelcome in my own hometown as I do since your party came into Caerphilly’

An audience member confronted Reform candidate Llyr Powell over the party’s anti-migrant rhetoric during a BBC debate last night, ahead of next week’s Senedd by-election in Caerphilly.

The woman, attending with her two mixed race sons, told Powell that her son’s father “is part of the 2.9% that you say are overtaking Caerphilly.”

Her comments came after one of her sons, Cole, asked Powell to explain how immigration was a problem in the town, given local levels of immigration are 2.9%.

Cole called out Powell question, and complaining about immigration outside of Caerphilly.

The lady went on to say: “We’ve lived here all our lives and I have never felt so unwelcome in my own hometown as I do since your party came into Caerphilly with all the rhetoric that you bring in.”

She added: “I have to say to my sons, please don’t go there, please don’t do this and quite frankly Mr Powell, I blame you for that.”

In response the Reform by-election candidate, said: “I speak about immigration as a policy…”

The woman interrupted, “We’re not policies, you’re talking about human beings.”

“Well it is, it’s a government policy,” Powell said. The lady repeated: “You’re talking about human beings.

“You don’t treat them like human beings.”

Powell replied: “It’s the same as if I’m talking about education, I’m not talking about the teachers, I’m not talking about the students, it’s bad policy.

“The level of immigration we’ve got coming in right now to the United Kingdom is too high.”

The woman reminded Powell that she lives in Caerphilly, where immigration is 2.9%: “My son asked you about Caerphilly.”

Powell simply said: “That is in the United Kingdom.”

He added that Caerphilly doesn’t set its immigration policy, the UK government does.

“I’m asking you about Caerphilly,” the woman repeated.

Reform leader Nigel Farage posted a clip of Powell speaking in the debate, with the caption: “A solid performance from @LlyrPowell”.

It seems he didn’t see the clip where Powell was slammed for his party’s divisive anti-migrant rhetoric.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward