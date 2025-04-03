Reform UK candidate’s social media page revelled in gold price surge amid Gaza war

The party's mayoral candidate shared posts appearing to celebrate the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on gold

Reform UK’s mayoral candidate for Doncaster, Alexander Jones, who has a foreign exchange (FOREX) trading business, shared posts gloating about Israel’s war on Gaza pushing up gold prices.

According to The Mirror, Jones posted graphs showing rising gold prices along with a thumbs up emoji on his Telegram business account, Witness Invest, in December 2023 – just months after the conflict began.

The caption on the post read: “all time highs on GOLD at market open. Largely pushed from the Israel / Hamas war and growing tension in the region”.

In another post on 9 October 2023, two days after Hamas attacked Israel, Jones’ company posted that “gold prices jumped on the opening, largely due to the war in Israel”.

Although Jones posts regularly about foreign exchange trading on social media, Witness Invest files its accounts with Companies House as a dormant company each year.

Jones also supports misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, who has had multiple accusations of sexual violence made against him.

Through Witness Invest’s X account, Jones sent a message to Tate encouraging him “keep fighting the good fight” after he was released from prison and put under house arrest in April 2023.

His page also appears to endorse The Matrix, which refers to a form of “deep state” which Tate encourages his followers to escape from.

In Tate’s words, it represents “the systems which are being created by society that are deliberately designed to enslave”.

A Reform UK spokesperson said: “Reform UK does not condone or support the views of Andrew Tate.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward