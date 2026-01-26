Priti Patel has meltdown when LBC presenter points out negative impact of Brexit

Patel accused Goodall of giving a "political lecture"

Dame Priti Patel had a meltdown on LBC after presenter Lewis Goodall told her that many of the assumptions made by Brexiteers had been “entirely wrong“.

The LBC presenter suggested that Brexiteers should show “more contrition” for leaving Britain “entirely isolated”.

He warned that the UK can no longer rely on the United States, faces a “Russian aggressor on our doorstep,” and risks being sidelined in Europe.

Goodall said to the Tory shadow foreign secretary: “Would it not be better, Dame Priti, to actually recognise that the world has changed a lot since 2016? And in fact there will be people who argue that the advocates of Brexit, such as yourself, ought to show more contrition and to apologise for taking us into a world where we are now entirely isolated.”

Dame Patel reacted angrily, accusing Goodall of giving a “political lecture”.

Patel said: “So thank you for your just political lecture there.”

Goodall replied that it was a fair question, not a lecture. Patel responded: “I absolutely refute that, I really do.”

Asked which part she refuted, Patel said: “We are able now to go around the world, not be tied in.”

The Brexiteer said that the UK was paying “billions upon billions” of pounds into European institutions, adding “and what were we getting out of that”.

Goodall put it to Patel that now the UK is “out of the room”.

She dismissed this, saying that Britain meets with European allies on Nato, and that the UK led the way on Ukraine.

“You cannot say we were isolated,” she said, visibly rattled.

Patel added: “Your point to say that it’s all Brexit’s fault is completely wrong.”

The journalist responded: “I didn’t say it’s all Brexit, I said that the assumptions that you and your colleagues made about how the world would be, have been proven to be entirely wrong.”

Patel argued that Brexiteers’ assumptions were not wrong, “because the world has always been a contested and dangerous world”.

Again downplaying Brexit’s impact, she said there are “different challenges no matter who’s in government and whatever economic period we’re going through”.

On X, user Farrukh commented: “Priti Patel has a meltdown when Lewis Goodall points out that the assumptions Brexiters made have proven to be entirely wrong.”

Another account, Brexitshambles, wrote: “The facts always rattle Brextremist cult members.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward