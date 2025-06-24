Priti Patel in car crash interview after being reminded of her own party cutting defence spending

Seems as though Patel doesn’t seem too keen on having her own party’s record pointed out.

The Tories seem to have short memories, after yet another one of its shadow cabinet members conveniently forgot about the disastrous decisions they had made while in office, enduring yet another humiliating interview.

Priti Patel appeared on BBC Breakfast to discuss defence spending, where she tried to accuse the Labour government of not doing enough. It comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the UK is set to increase spending on defence, security and resilience to 5% of GDP by 2035 to meet an “era of radical uncertainty”.

Starmer and other world leaders are heading to today’s annual NATO summit, where the move will be part of NATO’s pledge for its member states to boost defence spending.

Tory critics have tried to dismiss the pledge as ‘smoke and mirrors’, yet they seem to forget that they have left the Labour government with a disastrous inheritance.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel sought to criticise Labour’s pledge.

However, presenter Sally Nugent told her: “Figures from the MOD and the Treasury show that until 2024, day to day spending on defence fell by nearly £10bn across the 14 years your own party was in government.”

Patel said that she ‘didn’t accept that at all’ because the government was using ‘smoke and mirrors’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward