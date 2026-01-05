‘Patriot’ Tommy Robinson calls on Trump to invade UK after Venezuela attack

'Nothing screams ‘patriot’ like asking a foreign President, Donald Trump, to invade your country.'

Far-right agitator Tommy Robinson’s “patriotic” credentials have been called into question after he called on Donald Trump to invade the UK and remove Keir Starmer as prime minister.

Following Donald Trump’s invasion of Venezuela and removal of its President, Nicolás Maduro, Robinson has made a series of posts describing Starmer as “tyrannical dictator” and calling on Trump to “free us”.

Trump’s attacks on Venezuela have been met with condemnation by the politicians and experts, who have said they were illegal.

On X, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, instead praised Trump’s actions and condemned drug trafficking.

In one post on 3 January, he said: “73,000 Americans are dead because of venezuelas [sic] drug imports. Trump warned him time & time again to deal with it. Taking out maduro is America 1st.”

The far-right anti-Islam campaigner has a criminal record for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

In a post yesterday, Robinson said: “Yo, @realDonaldTrump, as you’re doing the rounds removing dodgy communist dictators.

“I know of one who is allowing violent invaders to pour into the country’s communities, who are killing, raping and pillaging.

“On top of that, he’s making the people pay for it, and jailing people who speak out against the regimes’ wrongdoings.

“This is where he hides under armed guard. Coordinates: 51°30’12” N, 0°07’39” W.”

The tweet contained an image of Starmer coming out of the front door of 10 Downing Street.

In another post, Robinson said: “We would now love America & president trump to free us from our tyrannical dictator @Keir_Starmer.”

Journalist and presenter Sangita Myska, wrote in a post on X: “Nothing screams ‘patriot’ like asking a foreign President, Donald Trump, to invade your country.

“Tommy Robinson is a fraud.”

Another X user wrote: “‘I’m a patriot and I want a foreign leader to invade my country’ Says Tommy Robinson.”

In a speech at Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally in September, Elon Musk said called for the dissolution of Parliament and for a change of government.

Musk, who has donated money to Robinson to cover his legal costs, also used inflammatory language at the rally, urging people to “fight back or die”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward