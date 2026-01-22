Ex-Labour minister ‘will step down as MP’ with Andy Burnham predicted to run in by-election

Labour Party sources have also expressed concern about the implications of any contest for the Greater Manchester Mayorality, with costs expected to run into hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Former Labour Minister Andrew Gwynne is expected to stand down as an MP, with the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham widely tipped to run in any subsequent by-election.

Gwynne was elected as a Labour MP, but was suspended in 2025 after a newspaper reported offensive messages he sent in a WhatsApp Group.

Should he stand down in his Gorton and Denton constituency, it is being reported that Burnham will stand in the by-election as he bids to return to Parliament.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has been accused of wanting to undermine Prime Minister Keir Starmer after he publicly criticised the direction of the government. At Labour conference last year, he denied he was plotting a leadership challenge, saying that all he had done with his criticisms of the party was ‘launch a debate’.

Burnham’s return to Parliament is in no way guaranteed, especially since he is currently the Mayor of Greater Manchester and would need the permission of the NEC to stand.

Gwynne has previously denied that he was intending to vacate the seat any time soon, telling The Times in September last year: “The route to No 10 is not going to be through Gorton & Denton.”

Asked about Gwynne’s potential resignation, Health Secretary Wes Streeting told the BBC: “I’m aware he’s had some very serious health challenges. And you know, for all of the other challenges he’s gone through and some of the difficulties he’s had, I wish him and his family well.

“Whether or not Andy will throw his hat into the ring, is for Andy to consider, and ultimately for party members to decide but we need strong candidates.”

“Whether it’s in government nationally, or whether it’s leading the city and the region locally, he makes a massive impact and makes a really big difference.”

Allies of the Prime Minister have previously hit out at Burnham, asking where he was during the Corbyn years and why he didn’t make a fuss then about the direction of the party, and only now when the party has a large majority in government.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward