‘Man of the people’ Nigel Farage attended Davos as adviser to Iranian billionaire

So much for Farage being an anti-establishment figure.

So much for being a ‘man of the people’ and in touch with ordinary folk. Nigel Farage attended Davos last week as an adviser to an Iranian billionaire it has been revealed.

Farage, whose presence at the World Economic Forum caused surprise among many of his followers, given that he has railed against ‘elites’ and ‘globalism’, attended Davos on a pass sponsored by the family office of Iranian billionaire Sasan Ghandehari for HP Trust, which told the World Economic Forum that the Reform UK leader had advised the company since 2018.

Ghandehari is also said to have paid for Farage’s hotel costs in Davos.

The Financial Times reports that the ‘little-known company, which says it has a portfolio of assets worth $10bn, told the WEF that Farage had been an adviser for the past eight years. Farage has not yet disclosed any such role in the UK parliament’s register of MPs’ interests. MPs are required to list any significant formal or informal unpaid roles within 28 days.’

A spokesperson for Farage said that HP Trust provided Nigel with his delegate pass but said they “categorically deny that Nigel Farage has ever been an adviser to HP Trust”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward.